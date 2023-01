According to Senior Care Advocates, 32% of caregivers die before the one they’re caring for.

Gregory Steen, founder and CEO of Senior Care Advocates, joined the show with some tips for what to do when the unexpected happens.

Senior Care Advocates

555 w. Shaw Ave, Ste. B-1, Fresno, CA 93704

559-227-7322

SeniorCareAdvocate.com