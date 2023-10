Across the state, the Central Valley has some of the highest numbers of people who need assisted living care but can’t afford it. As a result, these seniors suffer at home with less than adequate care.

Greg Steen, CEO of Senior Care Advocates, joined the show with helpful information about California’s Assisted Living Waiver.

Senior Care Advocates

555 w. Shaw Ave, Ste. B-1, Fresno, CA 93704

559-227-7322

SeniorCareAdvocate.com