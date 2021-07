The Selma Intermediate 50-70 Little League team has a shot at baseball glory this weekend.

The Selma Little League Team will compete in the Little League Northern California State Championship hosted in Selma this weekend. This is the first time in some years Selma has hosted the Northern California state championship and the first time ever to have a team in the tournament.

Team Manager Justin Bertrand joins Central Valley Today to get up pumped up for this weekend’s games.