Fresno State Physics Outreach is a team of future teachers learning to teach science. Professor Don Williams teaches a class on physics and pedagogy. It’s part classroom learning and part teaching in the field to local primary schools.

To bring Fresno State Physics Outreach to your school get in touch on Facebook, YouTube, call Don Williams at (559) 278-1434 or email him at DWilliams@mail.FresnoState.edu

Williams, a champion for all kinds of science, also brought in a few students from the Eart and Environmental sciences ahead of Earth Day