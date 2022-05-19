Nicole Sahin, the author of the wall street journal bestselling book “Global Talent Unleashed: An Executive’s Guide to Conquering the World,” joined the show with some tips for scaling small businesses and taking on the global market.

Sahin is one of the top women entrepreneurs in the world – the executive chair and founder of Globalization Partners, a global employment technology platform that helps companies hire, onboard, and manage employees anywhere in the world within minutes, without setting up local subsidiaries.