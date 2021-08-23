Savor the last days of summer with a classic summer daiquiri

Rum is one of the most popular spirits in the U.S. It finds its way into easy, breezy, summer drinks which conjure up images of summer fun and island living.

Master Mixologist Megan Balser from Humboldt Distillery came to the show to show us how to make a classic rum daiquiri as we soak up the final days of summer.

Humboldt Distillery partners with and gives back a percentage of all proceeds to the California Coast Keeper’s Alliance (CCKA) to protect California’s waterways & oceans, ensuring they are swimmable, fishable and drinkable.

Their organic rum is distilled among the redwoods of untouched Northern California sourced from a watershed that originates in an old-growth redwood forest & is made along the scenic coast of Humboldt Country from an organic sugarcane base.

During this “Toast to the Coast” campaign, Humboldt is donating money to CCKA for every bottle that’s sold at participating retailers.