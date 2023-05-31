Even though the Central Valley saw a record amount of rain this year, California is still encouraging everyone to save water.

Design Principal and Landscape Architect Kate Hayes of Sacramento-based Miridae and Dr. Jun Bando, executive director of the California Native Plant Society joined the show with how people can turn their water-thirsty front lawns into lush, and drought-tolerant landscapes.

For more information on California native plants visit calscape.org or bloom california.org and Saveourwater.com.