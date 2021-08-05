Save the planet with the Nomadix patriotic towel

Nomadix is the go anywhere, do anything towel.

Each towel is made using post-consumer recycled plastic bottles and then printed for colorful style instead of using harmful dyes (one of the world’s biggest polluters).

The Nomadix towel is super absorbent, slip and odor reinforcement, and lightweight. Whether your activity is sports, camping, yoga, or beach-going, get there with Nomadix. The towel is durable, versatile, and easily packs down small for all your adventures. It is even pet hair and sand resistant! Nomadix is a gift that gives back. Feel good knowing that they’re a member of the 1% for the Planet and Conservation Alliance.