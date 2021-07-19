Save electricity and earn money with OhmConnect

It looks like we’re getting a small break before the next heatwave, but just like death and taxes, heat is a given here in the central valley.

So, we have to be proactive about preparing for those summer electric bills.

What if there were some simple things you could do that would not only save you money but make you money?

Cisco DeVries joins the show with how you can do exactly that with OhmConnect.

OhmConnect is a mobile app that alerts you when there are “Ohm Hours”. During those hours if you turn off major appliances and reduce your electricity consumption OhmConnect will actually pay out cash and other rewards.

