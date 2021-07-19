Save electricity and earn money with OhmConnect

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It looks like we’re getting a small break before the next heatwave, but just like death and taxes, heat is a given here in the central valley.

So, we have to be proactive about preparing for those summer electric bills.

What if there were some simple things you could do that would not only save you money but make you money?

Cisco DeVries joins the show with how you can do exactly that with OhmConnect.

OhmConnect is a mobile app that alerts you when there are “Ohm Hours”. During those hours if you turn off major appliances and reduce your electricity consumption OhmConnect will actually pay out cash and other rewards.

Visit EndCABlackouts.com for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com