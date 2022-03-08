YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Mar 8, 2022 / 04:54 PM PST
Updated: Mar 8, 2022 / 04:54 PM PST
It’s that time of year when high school seniors are making big decisions about college and high school juniors are preparing to follow suit.
College Admissions Expert Philip Merano joins the show with advice for college-bound students.
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com