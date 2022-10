Sante Health System is hosting a Health Fair at their corporate office on Monday, Oct. 17 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

This event is free to the public and will feature licensed Medicare agents, brokers, health plan booths, food trucks and live entertainment.

For more information call 559-228-4278 or email kherderich@santehealth.net

Sante Health System

(559) 228-5400

7370 N Palm Ave Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711

www.santehealth.net