Santé Health Foundation is dedicated to improving the health of the people in our community by providing outstanding clinical care, encouraging healthy lifestyles, offering clinical and community health education, and supporting clinical research. but none of this would be possible without the help of generous donors and sponsors.

This year’s annual Santé Health Foundation gala raised $200,000, which they presented to Valley Caregiver Resource Center.

Santé Health Foundation

Website: www.santehealthfoundation.org

Address: 7370 N. Palm Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711

Phone: 559-228-4278