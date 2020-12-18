Sante Health Foundation and The Fresno Mission wrap up their donation drive with thousands of items

The pandemic has really made it difficult for nonprofits and charitable organizations to fundraise and collect donations for their important causes.

Matt Dildine, CEO of The Fresno Mission, said many of their donation shelves were empty because their regular partners like schools and churches, which help a lot with collecting items, were also shut down.

The Sante Health Foundation saw this need and set up a coat, blanket and sock drive at their valley corporate offices.

Kelly Lilles, with Sante Health Systems, said they were hoping for a few hundred items – they received thousands.

The Fresno Mission now has hundreds of coats, socks and blankets to pass out to those in need. Dildine said they’ll be going into the community to pass them out and give them to people who come to their holiday dinner at the mission.

On Dec. 23 at 11:30 am The Fresno Mission will host their drive-thru holiday ham dinner.

People can drive through, grab a hot plate of food and a jacket from the Sante Health and Fresno Mission coat drive.

The Fresno Mission is located at 263 G St, Fresno, CA 93706