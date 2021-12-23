Santa Claus braves the traffic on Mooney Blvd to hand out presents in Visalia

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Santa Claus didn’t let a little bit of holiday traffic stop him from handing out presents all week on Mooney Blvd in Visalia.

Dale Ball of Big Baller Auctions invited Santa to Visalia. He’s been all over town handing out little gifts and trinkets to kids in schools and out around town.

Big Baller Auctions is having a Christmas Party Thursday, Dec. 23. Starting at 12:00 pm 400 kids through the door will get a present from Santa. There will also be pictures with Santa, food, and loads of holiday cheer.
Big Baller Auctions is located at 2235 W Whitendale ave in Visalia.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don't Miss