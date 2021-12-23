Santa Claus braves the traffic on Mooney Blvd to hand out presents in Visalia

Santa Claus didn’t let a little bit of holiday traffic stop him from handing out presents all week on Mooney Blvd in Visalia.

Dale Ball of Big Baller Auctions invited Santa to Visalia. He’s been all over town handing out little gifts and trinkets to kids in schools and out around town.

Big Baller Auctions is having a Christmas Party Thursday, Dec. 23. Starting at 12:00 pm 400 kids through the door will get a present from Santa. There will also be pictures with Santa, food, and loads of holiday cheer.

Big Baller Auctions is located at 2235 W Whitendale ave in Visalia.