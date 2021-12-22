San Antonio Wineries are the perfect way to “Stellabrate” this year

The Riboli Family, the family behind the wine empire from San Antonio Winery, likes to control every part of the wine-making process. From seed to bottle, they oversee every step, so each glass of wine from their labels is exactly how they intended.

Wine lovers can also visit the San Antonio Winery in Paso Robles. It’s the perfect venue for holiday parties, office get-togethers, or even weddings!

Wine Expert Audrey Lewis, from San Antonio Winery, joins the show to pour some vino and dish on their incredible winery.