Sci-fi action hero Sam J. Jones is coming to Legends Comics and Games Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jones will sign autographs and memorabilia and celebrate the all-new graphic novel “Sam J. Jones Saves the Galaxy.”

Legends Comics and Games is located at 5412 N Blackstone Ave. in Fresno. Follow Legends on Facebook @legendscomicsandgamesfresno and on Instagram @LegendsFresno.