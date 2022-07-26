Salt + Light, in partnership with Self-Help, will break ground on The Neighborhood Village, a 52-unit comprehensive community that will be the first of its kind for California.

The Neighborhood Village will offer permanent rental homes and access to onsite jobs, programs and services designed to help its residents live dignified purpose-filled lives. It will be fashioned after the innovative, proven model of the Mobile Loves & Fishes, “Community First! Village” in Austin, Texas. This permanent housing community will offer robust wraparound services so residents can thrive.



Salt + Light is a team of volunteers in Tulare County who provide an outreach program that delivers both hot and cold meals to friends and neighbors surviving on the streets of Tulare County, as well as some essential items. This outreach happens weekly, Tuesday – Thursday, and covers both Tulare and Visalia.

Salt + Light Saltandlightworks.org (559) 731-3034