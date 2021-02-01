Safe and Affirmative Counseling is here for the LBGT community of the Central Valley

Finding the right therapist can be difficult and it can be even harder for those who identify with the LGBT community.

Local therapist, and clinical director of Safe and Affirmative Counseling Henry Meraz said there aren’t many therapists who specialize in LBGT, so he’s proud to offer services to an underserved community.

“Having some more educational and background around some of the concerns that are specific to the LGBT community is a great resource,” Meraz said.