Ruiz Foods and Ruiz Cares sponsors the ‘From Our House to Yours’ telethon for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Central Valley

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Central Valley is hosting the inaugural ‘From Our House To Yours’ Telethon on KSEE24 on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Donations from the telethon will provide critical funding for the guest families at RMHCCV who have a child in critical care at Valley Children’s. The ‘From Our House To Yours’ telethon will replace donations that are annually raised through the Red Heart Ball gala, which has been canceled due to Covid-19.

Ruiz Foods and Ruiz Cares have always been a proud supporter of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Central Valley, and they’re a sponsor of this year’s telethon.

Blanca Santana is the community relations advisor for Ruiz Foods and their non-profit organization Ruiz Cares. She said Ruiz Cares was born out of the employees’ charitable efforts outside of work. they were volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House on their own and Ruiz Foods adopted their cause as part of their own.

“Ruiz Foods is a family company, the culture is centered on giving back,” Santana said.