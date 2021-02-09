Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Central Valley will host a telethon in place of their annual ‘Red Heart Ball’ on Feb. 10

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Central Valley is hosting the inaugural ‘From Our House To Yours’ Telethon on KSEE24 on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Donations from the telethon will provide critical funding for the guest families at RMHCCV who have a child in critical care at Valley Children’s. The ‘From Our House To Yours’ telethon will replace donations that are annually raised through the Red Heart Ball gala, which has been canceled due to Covid-19.

During the 2020 global health crisis, the RMHCCV has never stopped providing a place to stay, a hot meal to eat, and support, free of charge, for families with kids getting critical care at Valley Children’s Hospital.

Executive Director Dr. Kent Karsevar has been steadfast in his commitment to keeping the RMHCCV open during the Coronavirus pandemic. When the Red Heart Ball was canceled Dr. Karsevar quickly pivoted and started putting together the From Our House to Yours Telethon.