For more than four decades, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has been elevating sweetness to new heights with its mountain-sized treats, and you can take advantage of its sweetness with a Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory fundraiser.

Proceeds from a Rocky Mountain fundraiser are 50%, one of the best in the valley.

Nicole Carols, manager of the River Park location, invited the show out to tell us all about the fundraising process and everything they’ve whipped up for Halloween.