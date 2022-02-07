Ringing in the Lunar New Year with the Fresno Historical Society

Lunar New Year is a holiday celebrated all over the world by many Asian communities.

The Lunar calendar follows the phases of the moon so the first of the Lunar year doesn’t always land on the same day. In 2022, Lunar New Year was on Feb 1.

Roughly 1.5 billion people all over the globe celebrate Lunar New Year, and many of those people are right here in the Central Valley.

Fresno County Historical Society President Elisabeth Leval joined the show to talk about Lunar New Year today and in the past.

Subscribe to Laval’s newsletter, The Grapevine, to learn more about Fresno’s history every month.

Help support the Fresno County Historical Society at their annual gala Night at the Cocoanut Grove Friday, March 25, 2022.

Learn about Fresno’s rich ag history on one of the Fields of Ag tours with more dates this year from Feb. to Oct.