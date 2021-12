Downtown Fresno’s newest entertainment spot Club Cypher, inside The Grand, will be hosting its first event ever on New Year’s Eve.

The New Year’s festivities feature multiple DJ’s , vendors, a photo booth, and a VIP loft. Hosted by club Cypher. Doors open at 8:30 pm.

Get tickets at EventBrite.com.

Club Cypher is located inside The Grand at 1401 Fulton Street in Downtown Fresno.