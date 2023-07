Craft beer lovers can celebrate after Riley’s Brewery announced its plans to open a second restaurant in Madera’s Riverstone community.

This will be the second location for Riley’s Brew Pub and cover 12,000 square feet with a tap room, a modular event space, and a beer garden.

Riley’s beer garden is expected to open next year at the end of Business 41 near Avenue 12.

Dan Riley, the founder of Riley’s Brewing Co., said the space will be a beer garden designed to kind of be the local hangout.