Clawson Motorsports is proud to present the fourth annual Veterans Motorcycle Run is happening on Nov. 5.

This will be an event-packed day with breakfast, raffles, lunch, and live music.

Register to ride at ClawsonMotorsports.com. Tickets are just $35 and all proceeds go to local v

The cost to participate in the run is $35 and $15 for each additional rider. The ticket includes the pancake breakfast, lunch, and $10.00 in poker chips (while supplies last) provided by Mono Wind Casino.

The ride will end at Jackson’s Roadhouse where riders can enter in a raffle and enjoy live entertainment.