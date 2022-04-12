Ride the Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Rail Road for the train for Change Fundraiser benefitting Hannah’s Helpers, on April 23, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Hannah’s Helpers is a 501(c)3 non-profit focused on supporting families and health care providers of special needs families.

Jeff Detlefsen and his family founded Hannah’s Helpers after their daughter Hannah was born with a rare condition that caused brain damage. Their struggles to find places and family venues with accommodation for Hannah’s special needs inspired them to speak up for other families in the same circumstance.

Hannah’s Helpers prompted ___ local businesses and venues to install adult changing stations. The group _____ and _____.