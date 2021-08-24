Return to rugged with the all-new 2022 Nissan Pathfinder

Take a look at the all-new 2022 Nissan Pathfinder.

Described as both bold and rugged, the Nissan Pathfinder’s all-new nine-speed automatic transmission provides a smooth ride and direct response when you’re out driving.

There’s also the all-new intelligent four-wheel drive with a seven-position drive and terrain mode selector.

The 6,000 maximum towing capacity that’s available allows drivers to confidently haul boats, ATVs, and trailers and seating for up to eight, perfect for families.

When it comes to advanced technology, there’s a 10.8-inch heads-up display, 12.3-inch digital dashboard, and pro-pilot assist with Navi-link along with the standard Nissan safety shield® 360.

Class-exclusive intelligent forward collision warning is also available.

Pricing starts at just over $33-thousand dollars. Shop at nissanusa.com

