Tracy and Paul Spraetz co-founded Resort Life Carts, a street-legal golf cart business specializing in new and pre-owned electric golf carts, back in 2022. The mission from the start was to bring good vibes to resort-style living, helping communities connect and people to play.

Now the husband-wife duo are embracing the spirit of giving with a holiday pajama drive in partnership with the Marjaree Mason Center.

To donate, people can drop off pajamas of all sizes to the Fresno and Madera Resort Life Cart stores inside the purple bins.

The Marjaree Mason Center holiday pajama drive at Resort Life Carts ends December 20th.