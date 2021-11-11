Repairing throw-away culture

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today’s society has drifted away from that of our parents and grandparents who fixed things instead of throwing them away, but the Repair Pros are ushering back the era of repair culture.

Repair Pros is a home appliance repair shop fixing everything from lamps to vacuums to vintage sewing machines.

Send Repair Pros a picture of anything you need fixed on Facebook and they’ll get back to you with an estimate.

Visit Repair Pros at 1319 W. Bullard Ave., suite #7 in Fresno or give them a call at (559) 890-0089, and follow them on Facebook @repairprosfresno.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com