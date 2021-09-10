Renewable Solar Inc. energizes local dairy farm, helping them save close to $700,000 within first year

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Renewable Solar Inc. will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the South Valley after announcing the energizing of Danell Brother’s Dairy 2.82 MW solar system.

The ceremony is scheduled for Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and will feature Congress David Valadao as one of the event’s guest speakers.

President of Renewable Solar, Dusty Howze says using renewable solar will help the dairy save money and feel more independent as they stray from utility payments.

“The ability to generate their own power and not be dependent on utility, and pay the utility bill is going to be huge,” Howze says. “I think their savings were close to $700,000 a year.”

Renewable Solar Inc., is described as, “A leader in the full-service engineering, construction, integration, asset management and maintenance of PV solar electric systems.”

A majority of the company’s customers come from commercial and agricultural properties, but Howze says a lot of residential properties are something Renewable Solar has also worked with in the past.

Howze encourages interested clients to call the Renewable Solar office at (559) 410-8640.

The company works with various clients the commercial and agricultural properties and encourages interested customers to reach out to their office at (559) 410-8640.

“One of the things we like to tell people is that you have that money in your bank account right now,” Howze says. “Why send it to a utility company if you can generate your own power?”