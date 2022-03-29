M’lords and m’ladies get ready for a medieval feast.

The State Center Community College District’s annual Renaissance Feast for Scholars is happening on April 7.

The event raises money for student scholarships within the SCCCD, including Fresno City College, Reedley College, Clovis Community College, Madera Community College, Madera Community College at Oakhurst, and Career and Technology Center.

The virtual event will feature a live auction, student testimonials, and a special visit from the Queen.