We’re kicking off the new year with three great and effective products to refresh and reset for 2022.

Alya & Co. – Vacuum

Cleaning up after spills and messes is part of life. That doesn’t mean you have to resort to a shop vac or heavy vacuum to get the job done. How about using a lightweight cordless one that looks like a chic water bottle and easily fits in your bag?

Meet Ayla Vacuum by Ayla & Co., the trendy and efficient new way to clean at home, work, or traveling. It’s a parent’s lifesaver and designed by parents to make life easier. It takes the mess, and the chaos, out of everyday events for a quick cleanup wherever it happens.

StilesGroup



Stiles is a lifestyle brand that is all about delivering timeless charm with its specially designed crossword tiles and wooden boards. Moms love the brand for their families, creating special decor specific to the home environment. Share the words that mean the most to you in a fun, creative, and meaningful way. From names, daily affirmations, and cheery sentiments, let your creativity take hold and design the home decor you’ve always desired. Layout a sentiment that speaks volumes and make it your own.

Plum Paper Planners

Plum Paper wants the planner to do the work for you. You decide what is important to you, you decide how you want to organize your day, you decide what sheets and layouts apply to your life and BOOM – Plum Paper can make that happen staying on top of the chaos, less chaotic. Bonus! Now you can decide whether you want your week to start on a Monday or Sunday. You can also add in personal milestones like birthdays, anniversaries…whatever your heart desires!