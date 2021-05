FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) - A man who the DA's office says attacked two custodial officers while he was being held inside Fresno County Jail was convicted of attempted murder on Tuesday.

According to the Fresno County District Attorney's office, 37-year-old Emilio Juanito Mancia of Fresno was being held on pending murder charges when he attacked the correctional officers with a weapon fashioned out of a razor blade, causing serious injuries. A third officer was also injured while trying to restrain Mancia.