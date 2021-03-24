Red Cross Giving Day; Red Cross of the Central Valley is hoping for a new emergency response vehicle

The Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) prodivdes critical items like food water and medical supplies for people in the midst of disasters.  

The Red Cross of the Central Valley is hoping to upgrade their current ERV to provide help more efficiently to those who need it most.  

The cost of a new ERV is around $150,000. New ones typically have ergonomic seating, lift systems to load supplies, better gas milage and better handeling to get through tough terrain.  

Help Central Valley Today and KSEE24 support the Red Cross of the Central Valley and donate here today.  

