The Rebels & Renegades Music Festival is returning to the Monterey Fairgrounds for three days of left-of-center country, Americana, folk, outlaw, Texas country, bluegrass, and roots music in a historic setting.

Festival founder Dan Sheehan joined the show with why music lovers should make the trip to the Central Coast.

The Rebels & Renegades Music Festival is happening Oct. 6-8. Tickets are available online.