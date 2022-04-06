While the real estate market is still thriving; houses are only on the market for a few days, sellers are getting over asking and inventory is low, experts urge sellers to manage their expectations the more time goes on.

Brian Domingos, the president-elect of the Fresno Association of REALTORS®, said home prices will not continue to increase at the rates we’ve been seeing. They have to level off at some point.

Domingos joined the show with a market update from the Fresno Association of REALTORS®.