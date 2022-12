Dr. Rao is a board-certified and highly decorated dermatologist. He has offices in Fresno, Madera, Hanford and New York, and New Jersey!

He is one of a very few expert Dermoscopists (a non-invasive method of skin cancer detection) and Confocalists in the country.

Dr. Rao treats medical skin conditions and cosmetic skin conditions. To make an appointment visit west.raodermatology.com or call (559) 446-0285.