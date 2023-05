The 13th Annual 22q at the Zoo Worldwide Awareness Day happened May 13.

This International 22q11.2 Foundation event (22q.org) was in partnership with A Kid Again and Exceptional Parent Unlimited.

Families enjoyed a day at Fresno Chaffee Zoo to help spread awareness for Chromosome 22q11.2 Syndromes.

Laci Wright and Jonathan Wright of the 22q11.2 Foundation joined the show off another successful “22q at the Zoo Worldwide Awareness Day.”