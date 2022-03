Run through picturesque trees and meadows on rolling groomed trails as you view beautiful vistas in the Tesoro Viejo Classic Half Marathon on Sunday, March 20.

The race will take runners away from busy city streets to tranquil paths through some of the most beautiful SPRING scenery which rivals any run in the State.

Visit runsignup.com/Race/CA/Madera/TesoroViejoFallClassic for race information.