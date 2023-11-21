YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Nov 21, 2023 / 04:15 PM PST
Updated: Nov 21, 2023 / 04:19 PM PST
KSEE24 and Catholic Charities teamed up again for the 15th Annual KSEE24 Turkey Drive benefiting families in the Central Valley.
Quality Home Services hosted a company-wide fundraiser for the turkey drive and donated $1,500.
Just in time for the holidays, Sony put the PS5 on a strict workout to shed some pounds to release a slimmed-down version.
You can take advantage of this year’s Black Friday sound bar deals for a more cinematic experience.
We’ve scoured the web to compile a comprehensive list of the best Black Friday tech deals to help you optimize savings.