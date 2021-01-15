Quail State forms new kitchen partnership

Josh Islas-Wolf, co-owner of Quail State, never imagined the opening of his rooftop bar would be derailed by a pandemic.

He and his wife quickly pivoted their business into a market and bottle shop for craft spirits and natural wines.

Their 2020 business plan won 4th in the Create Here Business Plan Competition, and they’re not done yet.

Quail State recently partnered with Cocina de Mama in Downtown Fresno to offer a unique, far-to-table take out menu.

Executive Chef Matthew Lee is a true talent and has created some incredible offerings.

Quail State is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 12:00 – 9:30 pm.