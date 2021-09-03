Put family game night back on the calendar this school year

During the busy school year it can be tough to get the family together for some quality downtime, but marking it on the calendar will make it a priority.

Put a weekly family game night on the calendar with these fun products.

Lemonade Pursuits (Starting at $20, available at lemondepursuits.com)

Lemonade Pursuits has fun for the whole family! From puzzles, paint by numbers, and art kits you and your family can have a fun family craft night where everyone can tune into their creative side and showcase their work! At Lemonade Pursuits, they’re on a mission to help you take charge of your mental health one piece at a time. Lemonade Pursuit products are designed to help you unwind and enter a more mindful state with artwork created by talented women around the world. With their collection of 500 and 1000 piece puzzles, you’re invited to focus on the process, the soothing colors, and the restful designs and let your mind unpack the stressors of the day. Let a ray of sunshine into your garden with these nature-inspired designs.

Learn more at lemonadepursuits.com.

Buddha Board (From $14.95, available on buddhaboard.com and Amazon)

Introducing Buddha Board, grab a board and draw with just a paintbrush and water! It can be used for a spin on the game Pictionary or to have the family showcase their art skills! Buddha Board is inspired by the Zen idea of living in the moment. Simply ‘paint’ on the surface with water and your creation will come to life in a bold design. Then, as the water slowly evaporates, your art will magically disappear leaving you with a clean slate and a clear mind, ready to create a whole new masterpiece. Buddha Board is environmentally friendly as it only uses water – no ink, no paint, no chemicals – and it will last for years with proper care. Master the art of letting go, live for the moment and enjoy!

Learn more at buddhboard.com.

Aroma Flavor (Starting at $5 for 24 pack, available at aromaflavor.net)

A game of senses! Place the Aroma Flavor label and blind test the flavors! See who can get it right! Let the flavors stimulate your senses! Say hello to Aroma Flavors – the first of its kind innovation that takes advantage of how your sense of smell can dramatically influence taste. Each label is infused with flavor-enticing aroma molecules that stimulate your olfactory nerve sending flavor signals comparable to taste. Your body naturally inhales with every sip, delivering that perfect hint of fruitiness without any sugars, sweetness, additives, or aftertaste. Simply peel and place on the bottle as close to the nose as possible to enhance your next water, soda, or beer experience! Aroma is the new flavor.

Learn more at aromaflavor.net.