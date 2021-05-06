Pursuing The Last Mile: Addressing internet disparities in the Central Valley

If there’s any silver lining hiding in the pandemic, it’s that unknown problems are now getting the attention they deserve.

In the Central Valley, organizations are now addressing the internet disparity found in our rural communities. Internet providers are simply unable to get broadband to rural communities around the country.

The Central Valley Higher Education Consortium is shedding light on broadband disparities with a new short film called Pursuing The Last Mile.

The film tells the stories of three students from rural areas who were unable to access the internet during the pandemic.

Dr. Ben Dran, Executive Director of the CVHEC, said there are so many implications for not having access to the internet. He hopes this short film will reach change-makers and legislators to help establish laws and programs to connect our rural communities.