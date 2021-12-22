Roughly 14% of adults in the US already own some type of cryptocurrency, and a recent report estimates that more than 50 million Americans are likely to buy crypto in the next year.
With that kind of growth comes increased opportunity for hackers, who have doubled their take over the previous year.
The numbers are massive, with one crypto exchange recently losing almost $200 million to hackers.
So how do crypto-owners protect their valuable – and vulnerable – investments, when there’s nothing to physically secure?
Adam Lowe, crypto-security expert and chief innovation officer at Arculus explains.
Protect yourself from hackers while investing in the future of currency
