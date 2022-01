TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Investigators say the operation intended to find the shooters that killed three teens in Visalia has also led to a drug bust.

Officials from the Tulare County Sheriff's Office say that as part of "Operation Trailblazer," an effort to find the people responsible for the shooting deaths of three teens in Visalia, deputies have now identified a drug trafficking ring in Tulare County.