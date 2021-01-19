Prepping 2020 taxes will be a little different; SBA Accounting and Tax Solutions can help

While many are quick to forget everything about 2020, they will have to revisit the year soon because tax season is here.

Like everything during 2020, filing taxes this year will be different.

Tax Professional with SBA Accounting and Tax Solutions George Leddicotte, said one thing to look out for this year is a new form to report stimulus money.

“They’re not really taxable, but they appear to need to be reportable,” Leddicotte said.

There is also an option for people who did not receive a stimulus check but should have, in the form of a tax credit.

