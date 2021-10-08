Power your home and Breast Cancer Awareness Month with this SunPower by Quality Home Servies’ partnership

During the entire month of October Sunpower by Quality Home Services will be donating a portion of its sales to the Art of Life Cancer Foundation.

In 2017 SunPower by Quality Home Services developed a partnership with the Art of Life Cancer Foundation in honor of local folks who are dealing with cancer.

The idea was to support a local group that can benefit from donations raised by homeowners going solar in the month of October. The proceeds benefit the local community.

Over the years, SunPower by Quality Home Services has helped with various projects and developments at the Art of Life Healing Garden at Woodward Park. The Healing Garden is open to the public and offers a place to enjoy nature, to celebrate life, honor loved ones, meditate and participate in art projects, exercise events and many other events as well.

