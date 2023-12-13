YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Dec 13, 2023 / 04:05 PM PST
Updated: Dec 13, 2023 / 04:05 PM PST
Everyone needs a little luxury in their life – so why not add some posh gifts to the holiday wish list? Lifestyle expert and former Radio City Rockette Emily Loftiss shared timely gift suggestions.
We explored the heat and safety settings you should look for to help you decide what’s best for your needs.
Whether you’re seeking something fun, funny, practical or absurd, there are plenty of quality gifts from which to choose at a reasonable price.
If you’re looking for furniture that’s both pretty and functional, consider an item from Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful collection.