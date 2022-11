Nov. 3 is National Sandwich Day! A day to celebrate America’s favorite lunch item, whether piled high or melted to perfection.

Port of Subs celebrated the day with the culmination of its 50th-anniversary giveaway. All summer-long sandwich lovers entered their names at their favorite neighborhood Port of Subs sandwich shop and deli for the chance to try their luck at guessing the combination to a vault filled with $50,000.