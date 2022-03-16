Plexaderm is a simple serum you apply and let set for just 10 minutes and the results are nothing short of amazing.

The main ingredients that make it so effective are derived from shale clay, once it’s applied, it forms an invisible shield on your skin that pushes back puffiness and actually lifts up the crevasse where wrinkles form, giving your skin a smooth and beautiful look.

Plexaderm has created trial packs for anyone looking to take the 10-minutes challenge for just $14.95 and free shipping.

Visit plexaderm.com or call 800-926-0994.